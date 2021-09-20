Berkeley Co. Sheriff says he will not enforce COVID vaccine mandates

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff says he does not believe citizens’ medical choices are any of his concern.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said he was releasing his statement because of presidential orders regarding the mandate of the COVID-19 vaccination.

“The recent executive orders from President Biden have provoked questions and concerns from our citizens. I am committed to protecting the constitutional rights of those who live and work in Berkeley County.” Lewis said. “We would like to remind citizens; local law enforcement cannot enforce federal laws. I, personally, do not believe our citizens medical choices are of concern to your Sheriff. I would recommend that our citizens consult with their primary care physicians to establish a medical plan that fits their individual needs, if you so choose.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they have not mandated for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but employees are expected to use caution as they see necessary.

