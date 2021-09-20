Ally Bank makes $10,000 donation to Cabarrus County school

NC DHHS Flu
Harris Road Middle welcomed back Alumnus DeMari Tyner, who spoke to 8th-grade classes about Fintropolis, a new Minecraft game he developed with his colleagues at Ally Financial as a way to help improve financial literacy for middle school students.(Cabarrus County Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: Harris Road Middle School welcomed back Alumnus DeMari Tyner, who spoke to two 8th grade classes about a new Minecraft game he developed with his colleagues at Ally Financial.

The game, Fintropolis, teaches middle school students money concepts by incorporating financial lessons into the blockbuster video game platform. It is the first full-featured financial education world in Minecraft and one of only 22 free, educational worlds on the Minecraft Marketplace.

Fintropolis introduces students to the early building blocks for their future financial success. The game prompts students to explore the City of Fintropolis while earning gold to purchase homes and learning the value of making sound financial decisions like earning and spending vs saving. Other concepts taught in Fintropolis include career and job opportunities, taxes, cash flow, budgeting, credit vs. debt, investing and identity protection.

Tyner is a graduate from Cox Mill High School and North Carolina A&T State University. He joined Ally Financial as a product and design strategist in 2020. In 2019, Tyner participated in Ally’s Moguls in the Making competition. During the competition, his team developed an educational ecosystem that leveraged online courses, co-working spaces and unique experiences to drive economic mobility in the City of Detroit. After the competition, Tyner accepted an internship offer, working at Ally’s TM Studio, the design thinking lab. As an intern, Tyner and his team were tasked with developing a financial literacy program for middle schoolers, which is where the concept of Fintropolis originated.

Ally also presented Harris Road Middle School with a check for $10,000.

