2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
Medic says both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting Monday evening in southeast Charlotte.
The reported shooting happened on Independence Boulevard near Idlewild Road.
