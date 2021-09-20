2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting Monday evening in southeast Charlotte.

Medic says both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

shooting on Independence (WBTV)

The reported shooting happened on Independence Boulevard near Idlewild Road.

