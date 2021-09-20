NC DHHS Flu
2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard

Medic says both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting Monday evening in southeast Charlotte.

Medic says both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The reported shooting happened on Independence Boulevard near Idlewild Road.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this story.

