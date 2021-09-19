Two First Alerts for rain in the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Things have changed a bit. Rain is now possible from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Here’s what we are tracking today:

First Alert Tuesday and Wednesday

Much needed rain arrives

Fall-like weather by week’s end

The rest of the weekend will be a lot like the first half of the weekend.

Skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a 20% chance for a few showers. It will still be on the muggy side.

Monday will look a lot like that too. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a 30% chance for showers or a thunderstorm.

The main event this week will be here on Tuesday and Wednesday. That is when we have issued the First Alert.

Models are now bringing in the rain earlier than it originally looked like. Showers will be possible any time starting on Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

The cold front will move through on Wednesday. That brings an even better chance for rain. A few thunderstorms are likely. Some could be strong to severe. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s. This is much-needed rain as many of us are in the “abnormally dry” drought classification.

By Thursday, everything will be different! The official beginning of fall is on Wednesday but fall-like weather will arrive on Thursday.

Highs for the rest of the week and next weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s with clear skies and low humidity.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

