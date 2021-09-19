NC DHHS Flu
Tracking two systems in the Atlantic

The first storm we are tracking is Tropical Storm Peter which the National Hurricane Center describes is as “disheveled
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first storm we are tracking is Tropical Storm Peter which the National Hurricane Center describes is as “disheveled.”

It is currently about 700 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. Winds are at 45mph and it is moving WNW at 17mph. It is expected to pass north of the Lesser Antilles early this week. The storm isn’t currently forecast to be a threat to the US.

Tropical Depression Seventeen is likely to become a tropical storm tonight or Monday. Winds are at 35mph. It is moving NNW at 14mph.

As you can see on the graphic, this storm isn’t expected to impact the US either.

As always, we continue to monitor the tropics to make sure you know if anything is headed our way.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

