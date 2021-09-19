NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tracking Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose in the Atlantic Ocean

Peter will bring a chance for a rough surf for the U.S. East Coast and Bahamas as we continue through the week
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Peter is forecast to pass to the north of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico in the next few days, before turning northward toward Bermuda, and diminishing in strength. Peter will bring a chance for a rough surf for the U.S. East Coast and Bahamas as we continue through the week.

Tracking Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose in the Atlantic Ocean
Tracking Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose in the Atlantic Ocean(WBTV)

Tropical Storm Rose is moving to the north-northwest, and will stay in the Central Atlantic, diminishing in strength, and becoming a tropical depression by the end of the week.

We will keep a close watch on both tropical storms, and for an additional tropical activity in the weeks ahead.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Fire Department said the inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard were closed at Donald...
2 killed in crash on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Firefighter's wife dies of COVID
Huntersville firefighter’s wife dies after battle with COVID-19 following husband’s COVID-related death
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Victims of this retail theft ring include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Kroger’s and many other...
Deputies: Home in Cabarrus Co. housed more than $250K in stolen merchandise from major retailers

Latest News

Tracking two systems in the Atlantic
Tracking two systems in the Atlantic
Leigh Brock's Sunday morning forecast
Two First Alerts for rain in the week ahead
Two First Alerts for rain in the week ahead
Two First Alerts for rain in the week ahead
Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast
A few storms and warm temperatures for Sunday; a First Alert for Wednesday