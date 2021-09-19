CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Peter is forecast to pass to the north of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico in the next few days, before turning northward toward Bermuda, and diminishing in strength. Peter will bring a chance for a rough surf for the U.S. East Coast and Bahamas as we continue through the week.

Tracking Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose in the Atlantic Ocean (WBTV)

Tropical Storm Rose is moving to the north-northwest, and will stay in the Central Atlantic, diminishing in strength, and becoming a tropical depression by the end of the week.

We will keep a close watch on both tropical storms, and for an additional tropical activity in the weeks ahead.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

