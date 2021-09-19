NC DHHS Flu
Probe of Southern Baptist sex abuse response moves forward

The sex abuse scandal was thrust into the spotlight in 2019.
In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Jules Woodson, center, of Colorado Springs, Colo.,...
In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Jules Woodson, center, of Colorado Springs, Colo., is comforted by her boyfriend Ben Smith, left, and Christa Brown while demonstrating outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala. First-time attendee Woodson spoke through tears as she described being abused sexually by a Southern Baptist minister.(AP Photo/Julie Bennett, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) - A new Southern Baptist Convention task force is overseeing a third-party investigation into how the denomination handled allegations of sexual abuse.

The task force chair says the probe aims to uncover the truth so it can be dealt with. An investigative firm will look into accusations that the SBC’s Executive Committee mishandled abuse cases, resisted reforms and engaged in other wrongdoing.

The committee has been asked to waive attorney-client privilege for the investigation.

The review comes years into the denomination’s public reckoning with its abuse crisis. The review was set into motion by Southern Baptists at their annual meeting in June.

