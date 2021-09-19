Police escorting body of fallen Lake City police officer following autopsy

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authoirties in the Pee Dee are guiding a fallen police officer home on Sunday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Lt. John Stewart of the Lake City Police Department will return from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Officials said the route will travel along Highway 52 through Lake City and onto Alligator Road, ending at Bacot-Eaddy Funeral Home in Timmonsville.

Regarding Stewart’s escort, Lake City officials said law enforcement “will not leave his side” as they make the trip.

Funeral arrangements for Stewart have not been finalized, according to Lake City officials. A community prayer vigil will also be held Thursday at Dr. Ronald E. McNair Memorial Park.

Lake City officials said Stewart was killed in the midst of a pursuit that ended near Lee’s Body Shop on North Matthews Road on Friday.

Authoirties are also investigating an apparent carjacking that occurred shortly after Stewart’s death, and are working to determine if the two incidents are related. Jermaine Roberson, of Olanta, remains in custody in connection to that incident as of Sunday.

As for the Lake City community, they continue to mourn the loss of one of their own.

“In the performance of his duties, he made the ultimate sacrifice,” Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said during a press conference on Friday. “This is a sad day for Lake City.”

Cooper said Stewart was someone known in the community for years, and that Stewart had a career in law enforcement spanning more than two decades.

“We’re going to make sure that we stay in a manner that is befitting of him being professional and respected,” Cooper said. “In a manner in which he performed his duties every day.”

Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson, Jr. also spoke at a press conference Friday afternoon, asking everyone to keep the family and the city in their prayers. Florence County Councilman Jason Springs was also in attendance, calling it a “monumentally horrible day.”

“He is a hero for the Lake City Police Department,” Springs said. “He’s not only a police officer in Lake City but he’s been a member of our community. He’s a well-respected officer and very professional in all he’s ever done.

Former Lake City mayor Larue Alford remembered Stewart as dependable and was looking forward to lunch soon to catch up.

“Anything he could do to help you, that’s the type of fellow John Stewart was,” Alford said. “We all are saddled in Lake City with a heartbreak today.”

Law enforcement agencies from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, including the Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, all offered their condolences.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Stewart’s death.

