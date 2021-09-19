Police investigate homicide outside nightclub near Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside of a nightclub near the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Officers say they responded to an armed robbery call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on N. Caldwell Street.

A male was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

WBTV was at the scene as officers were investigating outside Brooklyn Nightclub and Lounge, across the street from the Spectrum Center.

Police say they are interviewing parties of the shooting and are not looking for additional suspects.

No other information was provided.

This is Charlotte’s 70th homicide this year. At this time last year, there were 82 homicides.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.