NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police investigate homicide outside nightclub near Spectrum Center

A male was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside of a nightclub near the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Officers say they responded to an armed robbery call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on N. Caldwell Street.

A male was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

WBTV was at the scene as officers were investigating outside Brooklyn Nightclub and Lounge, across the street from the Spectrum Center.

Police say they are interviewing parties of the shooting and are not looking for additional suspects.

No other information was provided.

This is Charlotte’s 70th homicide this year. At this time last year, there were 82 homicides.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Fire Department said the inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard were closed at Donald...
2 killed in crash on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Victims of this retail theft ring include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Kroger’s and many other...
Deputies: Home in Cabarrus Co. housed more than $250K in stolen merchandise from major retailers
Police prepare as protest for jailed Capitol rioters expected in D.C., Charlotte, other cities
Washington D.C., Charlotte, other cities hold protest for jailed Capitol rioters
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend

Latest News

Panthers look to improve to 2-0 with home meeting with New Orleans Saints
Panthers look to improve to 2-0 in home meeting with New Orleans Saints
Designed for everyone: Miracle Park opens in Rock Hill
Designed for everyone: Miracle Park opens in Rock Hill
Charlotte community calls for violence to stop
Charlotte community calls for violence to stop
Jermaine Roberson
Man charged in Lake City carjacking, pursuit that left deputy hurt