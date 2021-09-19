Panthers look to improve to 2-0 in home meeting with New Orleans Saints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - The Carolina Panthers will look to remain unbeaten early on in the 2021 season.

However, standing in the way is NFC South-nemesis New Orleans Saints, who have won the past four meetings.

The Panthers could never really figure out Drew Brees when he was playing quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.

They’re hoping things will be different on Sunday with Jameis Winston leading the Saints.

Brees dominated Carolina for more than a decade, going 18-11 as a starter against the Panthers and helping the Saints win eight of the last nine matchups, including a 2017 wild card playoff game.

But facing Winston could prove just as difficult for Carolina to defend given his ability to escape the pocket and throw the deep ball.

The last time Carolina beat New Orleans was a 33-14 victory in the final game of the 2018 season.

Sunday’s game will be at the friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Panthers edged the New York Jets, 19-14, in last week’s home and season opener, to win their season opener for the first time since 2018.

Sam Darnold passed for 279 yards last year, while Christian McCaffrey rushed for 98 yards and caught for 89 yards. The Panthers’ defense had six sacks and had an interception.

New Orleans dominated the Green Bay Packers, 38-3, in its season opener. The Saints held future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to just 133 passing yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Winston completed 14-of-20 passes with five touchdowns. Running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 83 yards.

Carolina will then play at the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

