NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officials: Kings Mountain K-9 officer dies of COVID-19 complications

Officials say K9 Officer Carl Proper died Friday evening.
Officials: Kings Mountain K-9 officer dies of COVID-19 complications
Officials: Kings Mountain K-9 officer dies of COVID-19 complications(Oakboro Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kings Mountain police officer has died from complications with COVID-19, according to local police departments.

Officials say K9 Officer Carl Proper died Friday evening.

“Please keep the family of K9 Officer Carl Proper and our brothers and sisters of the Kings Mountain Police Department in your thoughts and prayers,” the Mount Holly Police Department said in a statement. “Officer Proper passed away on the evening of September 17th due to complications of COVID.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Fire Department said the inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard were closed at Donald...
2 killed in crash on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Victims of this retail theft ring include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Kroger’s and many other...
Deputies: Home in Cabarrus Co. housed more than $250K in stolen merchandise from major retailers
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Police prepare as protest for jailed Capitol rioters expected in D.C., Charlotte, other cities
Washington D.C., Charlotte, other cities hold protest for jailed Capitol rioters

Latest News

Firefighter's wife dies of COVID
Huntersville firefighter’s wife dies after battle with COVID-19 following husband’s COVID-related death
Miracle Park in Rock Hill
Designed for everyone: Miracle Park opens in Rock Hill
Panthers look to improve to 2-0 with home meeting with New Orleans Saints
Panthers look to improve to 2-0 in home meeting with New Orleans Saints
Designed for everyone: Miracle Park opens in Rock Hill
Designed for everyone: Miracle Park opens in Rock Hill