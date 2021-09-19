Officials: Kings Mountain K-9 officer dies of COVID-19 complications

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kings Mountain police officer has died from complications with COVID-19, according to local police departments.

Officials say K9 Officer Carl Proper died Friday evening.

“Please keep the family of K9 Officer Carl Proper and our brothers and sisters of the Kings Mountain Police Department in your thoughts and prayers,” the Mount Holly Police Department said in a statement. “Officer Proper passed away on the evening of September 17th due to complications of COVID.”

