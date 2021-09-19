Huntersville firefighter’s wife dies after battle with COVID-19 following husband’s COVID-related death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A little more than a week after a Huntersville firefighter died of COVID-19 complications, his wife died, her family announced in a journal post on Saturday.

The family said Amee Hagar “lost the battle with this horrible Covid,” in a post on CaringBridge.

The Charlotte Fire Department announced that veteran firefighter Jeffery Hager died on Sept. 10.

According to a GoFundMe, Jeff Hager and his wife Amee tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 23. They were both admitted to the hospital on Aug. 28.

On Sept. 3, officials say their conditions worsened, and their progress had been very slow.

Jeff Hagar then passed away, followed by his wife, Amee.

“She is no longer in pain or struggling to breathe. Her lungs are filled with the sweet breath of Jesus, our Lord and Savior,” the family said. “ know that Jeff was standing at the gates of Heaven with a sly smile, waiting to give her a big hug and a kiss! Our hearts are shattered and there are no words to explain the pain and grief we are feeling. I only pray that we can find the right words to tell Amee and Jeff’s precious children that now, both their parents are gone.”

Officials say Jeff and Amee have four children, ages 14, 13, 7 and 6. The children are currently being cared for by family members. Jeff had been a member of the Charlotte Fire Department since 1997 and a member of the Huntersville Fire Department since 2013.

The family also pleaded for people to get vaccinated if they haven’t.

“If you are not vaccinated…..please go and get it,” Amee’s family said. “You cannot be replaced! Don’t leave your families behind to deal with this kind of pain and grief!”

A GoFundMe has been set up. Officials say the purpose of the fundraiser is to provide financial aid to help with groceries, clothing and any other expenses associated with their children’s immediate needs.

The Huntersville Fire Department says a memorial service is on hold for now.

