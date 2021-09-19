NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Grainger leads Georgia State to 20-9 victory over Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers new football logo
Charlotte 49ers new football logo(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Grainger completed just six passes, but two of them went for touchdowns including a go-ahead 34-yarder to Ja’Cyais Credle in the third quarter to help Georgia State turn back Charlotte 20-9 in nonconference play.

Charlotte took a 7-0 lead on Chris Reynolds’ 36 yard scoring strike to Elijah Spencer midway through the second quarter.

After the two teams traded punts, Grainger needed just two plays to pull Georgia State even hooking up with Jamari Thrash for a 35-yard TD at the 4:03 mark to forge a 7-7 halftime tie.

The 49ers (2-1) used a safety to take a 9-7 lead, but Grainger put Georgia State in front for good with his scoring strike to Credle with 5:06 left in the third quarter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Charlotte Fire Department said the inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard were closed at Donald...
2 killed in crash on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Victims of this retail theft ring include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Kroger’s and many other...
Deputies: Home in Cabarrus Co. housed more than $250K in stolen merchandise from major retailers
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Police prepare as protest for jailed Capitol rioters expected in D.C., Charlotte, other cities
Washington D.C., Charlotte, other cities hold protest for jailed Capitol rioters

Latest News

App State Football
Brice, Appalachian State pull away from Elon 44-10
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, right, after an...
Daniels, UGa defense lead No. 2 Dawgs past South Carolina 40-13
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) runs through the line as Georgia Tech's Ayinde Eley...
No. 6 Clemson uses goal-line stand to hold off Georgia Tech
After not playing the last 2 week, Monroe went on the road and picked up a huge road victory...
Monroe at Sun Valley