Grainger leads Georgia State to 20-9 victory over Charlotte

ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Grainger completed just six passes, but two of them went for touchdowns including a go-ahead 34-yarder to Ja’Cyais Credle in the third quarter to help Georgia State turn back Charlotte 20-9 in nonconference play.

Charlotte took a 7-0 lead on Chris Reynolds’ 36 yard scoring strike to Elijah Spencer midway through the second quarter.

After the two teams traded punts, Grainger needed just two plays to pull Georgia State even hooking up with Jamari Thrash for a 35-yard TD at the 4:03 mark to forge a 7-7 halftime tie.

The 49ers (2-1) used a safety to take a 9-7 lead, but Grainger put Georgia State in front for good with his scoring strike to Credle with 5:06 left in the third quarter.

