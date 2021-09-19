FIRST ALERT for Tuesday and Wednesday with rain and storm chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for both Tuesday and Wednesday, as widespread, scattered rain and storms are expected, with cooler temperatures in the week ahead.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Isolated rain and storms for Monday, with mid-80s.

Rain and storms are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mostly sunny and pleasant Thursday into the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures develop tonight with overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day, with isolated to scattered rain and storms developing for the afternoon and evening hours. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 85 degrees for Charlotte and the piedmont, and closer to 70 degrees for Boone and the mountains.

Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast (WBTV)

Have your rain jacket and umbrella with you on Tuesday and Wednesday, as rain showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous throughout the day. Because of the increased rain chances and cloud cover, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, yet it will remain muggy.

Wednesday is the autumn equinox, officially at 3:20 pm, and it will feel a lot more like fall, as cooler and drier air moves into the Carolinas Thursday through the weekend, thanks to a cold front moving through late Wednesday.

Thursday through Sunday will feature morning temperatures in the 50s, with afternoon high temperatures in the 70s, under mostly sunny skies. The mountains will be even cooler, with morning temperatures in the 40s, and afternoon temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose have developed in the Central Atlantic and look to stay out in the Atlantic Ocean and away from the U.S. However, Tropical Storm Peter will approach the Bahamas, before turning north toward Bermuda, and may create a rough surf and higher risk for rip currents along the U.S. East Coast this week.

Have your umbrella for the start of the week, and enjoy the cooler temperatures ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

