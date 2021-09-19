Designed for everyone: Miracle Park opens in Rock Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are miracles happening in Rock Hill.

The city’s newest park, fittingly called Miracle Park. debuted Saturday. The park is located on Eden Terrace.

WBTV got a look inside to experience the all-inclusive playground. There is a sensory wall, the Miracle Field and to enjoy other activities.

The state-of-the-art park provides people of all abilities the opportunity to enjoy the park’s amenities and programming year-round. Miracle Park’s development has been led by the York County Disabilities Foundation in partnership with the City of Rock Hill and Winthrop University and supported by numerous volunteers and donors.

The City of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism (PRT) Department will operate, maintain and program the park.

Miracle League of Rock Hill The first program to debut at Miracle Park is the Miracle League of Rock Hill which is currently taking registration for players and promoting two volunteer training sessions.

Miracle League of Rock Hill is one of over 240+ Miracle Leagues providing children and adults with mental and physical disabilities the opportunity to play baseball by pairing them with volunteer “Buddies” and removing physical barriers connected with the sport.

Registration for ages 5 through adult to play in the Miracle League of Rock Hill is being taken online through Sept. 17 at www.cityofrockhill.com/prt .

The League is also looking for game day volunteers; 25-30 volunteers are needed for each game. A volunteer training session is required. Upcoming training sessions will be held Sept. 20, 6 PM to 7:30 PM and Sept. 25, 10 AM to 11:30 AM at Boyd Hill Recreation Center.

Opening day for the League is Oct. 9 at 10 AM.

For more information on the League or to give advance notice of volunteer interest, call PRT staff at 803-325-2634 or 803-329-7079. More information at www.cityofrockhill.com/prt.

