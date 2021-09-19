NC DHHS Flu
Church leaders say part of Davidson church vandalized, possible suspects caught on video

According to the police report obtained by WBTV, suspects are wanted for burglary and breaking and entering
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after church leaders say their church was broken into and vandalized.

Officials told WBTV that Reeves Temple AME Zion Church, on Watson Street in Davidson, was broken into on three separate occasions -- Sept. 5, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

Church leaders provided WBTV with photos of the damage and surveillance video of possible suspects outside the church on those days.

“We do have several people that have been seen on film going in and out of the buildings several times,” Rev. Anthony Davis said. “We have cameras in our front and back and that’s where we see them going in and out of the building.”

Rev. Davis says some of the damage includes spraying to fire extinguisher all over, and some wood damage.

Church leaders say the historic social hall that is been renovated was damaged.

Video shows teens coming in and out of the church.

“We are in the process of revitalizing our hut,” Rev. Davis said. “Unfortunately, over the past couple of days, maybe a week or so, we had some vandals come in and do some more damage and destruction to the inside of our hut, so we are concerned that the damage may roll over to the inside of our church.”

According to the police report obtained by WBTV, suspects are wanted for burglary and breaking and entering.

Rev. Davis says he hopes community members will help church leaders identify those who have broken into the church.

“We just hope that the community and all those neighbors around will be on the lookout, because we know that children can be continuing to do things in the neighborhood,” Rev. Davis said.

