TS Odette should be post-tropical by tonight

Whether a storm is tropical or post-tropical doesn’t really have to do with strength.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Odette is predicted to become a post-tropical low... but the storm is still strengthening. How does that work?

Whether a storm is tropical or post-tropical doesn't really have to do with strength.

A tropical or warm-core cyclone forms over warm water. The center of the storm has warm temperatures throughout the whole storm - from bottom to top.

A post-tropical storm is a cold-core storm. That means the temperatures are the coldest at the center of the storm. Many times, as a tropical system moves north, it will transition from a warm to a cold core storm. It doesn’t necessarily mean the strength changes - just the structure of the storm.

Currently, sustained winds are at 45mph and it is quickly moving across the Atlantic and away from the US. It is moving NE at 17mph.

Two other disturbances are also being monitored. One is not far from the coast of Africa. It has a 40% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and is headed to the NNW. The one which is closer to the US still isn’t all that close. It is 650 miles ESE of the Leeward Islands. It has a 90% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and would get the name Peter if it does strengthen. Most models currently keep this disturbance away from the US also.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

