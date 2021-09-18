NC DHHS Flu
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone

Shawn Tyler Willis
Shawn Tyler Willis(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shawn Tyler Willis was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his mother.

He is currently booked in the Anderson County Jail, officials confirmed.

Willis is accused of shooting his mother while she was asleep after he was punished by her and had taken his phone away.

Willis was a juvenile at the time of this incident, officials said.

Investigators announced that his case was transferred to adult criminal court where he will face charges as an adult.

This is a developing story.

Police prepare as protest for jailed Capitol rioters expected in D.C., Charlotte, other cities
