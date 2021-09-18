NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Schools get the brunt of latest COVID wave in South Carolina

In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new...
In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases have approached peak levels of last winter.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases have approached peak levels of last winter.

Classes, schools and entire districts have gone virtual, leaving parents frustrated and teachers quitting weeks into the school year.

Republicans backed a provision to ban masks in schools in June when cases were low and have not budged.

Now teachers, students and parents are struggling with the fallout as more young people contract the delta variant, forcing nearly two dozen schools and two entire districts back to online learning within a month of returning in person.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Fire Department said the inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard were closed at Donald...
2 killed in crash on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Victims of this retail theft ring include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Kroger’s and many other...
Deputies: Home in Cabarrus Co. housed more than $250K in stolen merchandise from major retailers
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Police prepare as protest for jailed Capitol rioters expected in D.C., Charlotte, other cities
Washington D.C., Charlotte, other cities hold protest for jailed Capitol rioters

Latest News

‘I am scared,’ says student leading petition for COVID safety in Union County
Lake City Police Department Lt. John Stewart was killed during a pursuit on Friday, according...
Police escorting body of fallen Lake City police officer following autopsy
Officials: Kings Mountain K-9 officer dies of COVID-19 complications
Officials: Kings Mountain K-9 officer dies of COVID-19 complications
Firefighter's wife dies of COVID
Huntersville firefighter’s wife dies after battle with COVID-19 following husband’s COVID-related death
Miracle Park in Rock Hill
Designed for everyone: Miracle Park opens in Rock Hill