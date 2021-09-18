A NHC Sheriff’s Office Captain dies of COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A well-known Captain with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has died from COVID 19.

Capt. David MacAlpine passed at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Friday afternoon, according to the NHC Sheriff’s Office.

MacAlpine, or “Mac” as he was known among his fellow officers was with the sheriff’s office for close to 30 years.

This statement was released by Sheriff Ed McMahon:

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that we feel today due to the loss of one of our own,” said Sheriff Ed McMahon. “David “Mac”MacAlpine was not only an amazing public servant, but also a friend and loved member of our family. His hugs, his smile, his laugh, and his dedication to the Sheriff’s Office and this community will be missed by everyone. We love you Mac, our hearts are truly broken.”

According to the NHC Sheriff’s Office, MacAlpine was placed on a ventilator as his condition from the virus worsened.

A candlelight vigil was held earlier Friday in the hopes that he would pull through.

The NHC Sheriff’s Office held a vigil earlier Friday in the hopes "Mac" would pull through. (NHCSO)

