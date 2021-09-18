Man, woman each get $5K bond for child abuse after children found naked and without adults

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a man and a woman were placed in jail under a $5,500 bond after officials found young children naked and without adults in Burke County.

On Sept. 14, 2021, Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Duckworth Avenue in Morganton regarding minor children unclothed and without proper parental supervision.

Subsequent to an investigation, deputies say warrants were issued by Burke County Criminal Investigations Division for 32-year-old Faith Nicole French and 33-year-old Jacob Wesley Artrip for three counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Both French and Artrip were arrested on Sept. 15 without incident.

Both were issued a $5,500.00 secured bond and placed in the Burke County Jail with a first appearance on Nov. 1, 2021.

