Man on motorcycle killed in crash in Gaston County

Gastonia Police said they were on scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Bessemer City Road at Holland Memorial Church Road that happened around 4:19 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Gaston County on Friday.

Gastonia Police said they were on scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Bessemer City Road at Holland Memorial Church Road that happened around 4:19 p.m.

Police said a man was found dead.

Bessemer City Road was closed between Oates Road and Hedrick Road. The road was closed for four hours before reopening.

Officials did not provide any other information about this crash.

