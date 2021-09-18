NC DHHS Flu
Man found fatally shot on sidewalk in west Charlotte neighborhood

Officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed in a west Charlotte neighborhood early Saturday.

Police say 33-year-old Jamontres Jamal Alexander was found unresponsive lying on the sidewalk off Forestbrook Drive. He died at the scene from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

Police haven’t said what led to the shooting or if there have been any arrests.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

