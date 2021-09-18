NC DHHS Flu
Man charged in Lake City carjacking, pursuit that left deputy hurt

Jermaine Roberson
Jermaine Roberson(FCDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged in a Lake City carjacking that led to a chase on Friday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Jermaine Roberson, of Olanta, was arrested after the pursuit left a deputy hurt.

Investigators said Roberson allegedly approached the victim’s vehicle on Frierson Road and told them he had a firearm. Roberson then entered the vehicle and told the victim to drive, but then allegedly pushed them out at some point.

The victim reportedly had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Roberson is accused of then not stopping for a blue light when the stolen vehicle was spotted by a Florence County deputy near Olanta.

The ensuing pursuit ended on Central Road, where the deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect vehicle. The deputy was taken to the hospital for injuries but is expected to recover.

Roberson is charged with first-degree assault and battery, carjacking, failure to stop for a blue light and kidnapping. As of Saturday, he’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities are also working to learn whether or not this was connected to the death of a Lake City police officer, which deputies said happened shortly before the carjacking took place.

