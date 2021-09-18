A few storms and warm temperatures for Sunday; a First Alert for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated to scattered rain and storms are possible Sunday into midweek next week with warm and muggy conditions.

A cold front will bring a higher chance for rain and storms on Wednesday along with cooler temperatures Thursday into next weekend.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Isolated rain and storms for Sunday, with the mid to upper 80s.

First Alert Wednesday: A cold front brings more rain and storms.

Mostly sunny and pleasant for late next week.

A stray shower is possible tonight with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Sunday will feature isolated rain and storms during the day, yet it will not be a washout.

However, I would have some rain gear with you before you head out the door. Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s, with muggy conditions.

Daily chances for isolated to scattered rain and storms are expected Monday and Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the lower 80s.

A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday as a cold front will move through the region, providing scattered rain and storms, with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Cooler air moves into the Carolinas Thursday into next weekend, with plenty of sunshine, cool mornings, and pleasant afternoons. Morning low temperatures will generally be in the 50s with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

The mountains can expect lows in the 40s, with highs in the lower 60s late next week!

Odette has become post-tropical, at the 5 pm Saturday tropical update from the National Hurricane Center. Odette will continue to move further out to sea and away from the U.S., yet it will meander in the North-Central Atlantic through late next week.

A weather disturbance over the Central Atlantic is moving westward and may become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Peter before the weekend is over. There is still plenty of uncertainty with the exact track this system will take, yet we all need to stay weather aware in the coming days.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

