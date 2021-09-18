NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fall-like weather is in the forecast!

Today will be warm and a little more humid than mid-September should be
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The humidity hasn’t broken yet - but it likely will before the week is over!

Here’s what we are tracking today:

  • Warm weekend
  • Midweek cold front
  • Fall-like by week’s end!

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Leigh Brock's Saturday morning forecast
Leigh Brock's Saturday morning forecast(WBTV)

Today will be warm and a little more humid than mid-September should be. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a 20% chance for a few stray showers.

Sunday will bring a slightly better chance for a shower - but it won’t be a wash-out. With a little more cloud cover, highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s with the humidity sticking around. We’ll be waiting on a cold front to move through on Wednesday to change things up. There’s a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. The better chance will be on Wednesday, when the cold front moves through.

Thursday and Friday will be what many have been waiting for. Highs will be in the 70s with low humidity! Rain chances will be near zero.

Tropical Storm Odette formed yesterday in the Atlantic. It is poorly organized and expected to become post tropical by tonight. It is headed northeast and away from the US. Another disturbance is out in the Atlantic. It has a 90% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. It isn’t currently projected to reach the US but we will continue to monitor it every day.

Make it a great weekend!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The videos were released on the City of Monroe’s YouTube channel and are related to three...
Bodycam video released involving Monroe city councilwoman’s alleged hotel disturbance
Kaleb Lawrence
Third suspect identified in northwest Charlotte shooting that killed 3-year-old boy
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
According to a police press release, the Concord Police Department says a Concord police...
Claims of misconduct arise as video of Concord Police arrest goes viral on TikTok
An arrest has been made.
CMPD: Teen charged after girl says she was sexually assaulted at school

Latest News

Fall-like weather is in the forecast!
Fall-like weather is in the forecast!
A few showers and storms this weekend, with a First Alert for Wednesday
A few showers and storms this weekend, with a First Alert for Wednesday
Odette will continue to create a rough surf and higher risk for rip currents for beaches along...
Tropical Storm Odette forms offshore the Mid-Atlantic coast
WBTV First Alert Weather: Looking out for rain chances next week
A few showers and storms this weekend, with a First Alert for Wednesday