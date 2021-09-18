Fall-like weather is in the forecast!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The humidity hasn’t broken yet - but it likely will before the week is over!

Here’s what we are tracking today:

Warm weekend

Midweek cold front

Fall-like by week’s end!

Leigh Brock's Saturday morning forecast (WBTV)

Today will be warm and a little more humid than mid-September should be. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a 20% chance for a few stray showers.

Sunday will bring a slightly better chance for a shower - but it won’t be a wash-out. With a little more cloud cover, highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s with the humidity sticking around. We’ll be waiting on a cold front to move through on Wednesday to change things up. There’s a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. The better chance will be on Wednesday, when the cold front moves through.

Thursday and Friday will be what many have been waiting for. Highs will be in the 70s with low humidity! Rain chances will be near zero.

Tropical Storm Odette formed yesterday in the Atlantic. It is poorly organized and expected to become post tropical by tonight. It is headed northeast and away from the US. Another disturbance is out in the Atlantic. It has a 90% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. It isn’t currently projected to reach the US but we will continue to monitor it every day.

Make it a great weekend!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

