Deputies: Home in Cabarrus Co. housed more than $250K in stolen merchandise from major retailers

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a home in Cabarrus County was housing more than $250,000 worth of stolen merchandise from major retail stores.

Officials executed a search warrant on Valhalla Drive in Harrisburg on Thursday, Sept. 16 around 6:30 p.m. The search warrant was in regard to a large-scale retail theft ring that was operating out of the residence on Valhalla Drive.

As a result of this search warrant, deputies say a large amount of stolen goods were discovered inside of the residence of which a value of recovered items has yet to be determined but it is believed to be in excess of $250,000.

Victims of this retail theft ring include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Kroger’s and many other large retailers. Many of these retailers have participated in this investigation.

Due to this being an ongoing criminal investigation, deputies say names of those involved in this theft ring are being withheld pending the conclusion of the investigation but several arrests have already been made.

