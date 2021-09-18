2 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed and one person was injured in a late-night crash in Charlotte Friday.

Charlotte Fire Department said the inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard were closed at Donald Ross Road due to the crash around 9 p.m..

According to Mecklenburg EMS, two people were pronounced dead on scene, while one other person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic Alert!!! Inbound Wilkerson Blvd. at Donald Ross rd. is closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Avoid this area…. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 18, 2021

Officials have not released any other information about the incident.

