15-year-old, adult arrested in connection with shooting of girl, mother in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has announced another pair of arrests in connection to a shooting that left a child and her mother injured.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said 24-year-old Joshua A. Locklear and an additional 15-year-old suspect were taken into custody at the Budget Inn Motel in Lumberton by U.S. Marshals, detectives from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lumberton Police Department.

Wilkins said a search of the room led to two firearms and ammunition.

The 15-year-old is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. They are the fourth person charged in connection to the incident, which happened nearly a week ago.

Deputies were called to Darrell Drive on Sept. 11 after reports two people had been shot while in a vehicle on Moss Neck Road.

Deputies found a 9-year-old girl and her 41-year-old mother with gunshot wounds. Two other family members were reportedly in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, but her condition has since improved. The mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other suspects in the case, 21-year-old Christian Locklear and a 16-year-old juvenile, were previously arrested and are both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

A 14-year-old juvenile also surrendered to investigators Thursday morning.

The 14-year-old is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Joshua Locklear is charged with accessory after the fact, possession of a stolen firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with further information is asked to call RCSO at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

