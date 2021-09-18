NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

15-year-old, adult arrested in connection with shooting of girl, mother in Robeson County

A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that left a 9-year-old and her...
A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that left a 9-year-old and her mother hurt in Robeson County. U.S. Marshals assisted with the arrest in Lumberton, according to officials.(Sheriff Burns Wilkins / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has announced another pair of arrests in connection to a shooting that left a child and her mother injured.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said 24-year-old Joshua A. Locklear and an additional 15-year-old suspect were taken into custody at the Budget Inn Motel in Lumberton by U.S. Marshals, detectives from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lumberton Police Department.

Wilkins said a search of the room led to two firearms and ammunition.

The 15-year-old is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. They are the fourth person charged in connection to the incident, which happened nearly a week ago.

Deputies were called to Darrell Drive on Sept. 11 after reports two people had been shot while in a vehicle on Moss Neck Road.

Deputies found a 9-year-old girl and her 41-year-old mother with gunshot wounds. Two other family members were reportedly in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, but her condition has since improved. The mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other suspects in the case, 21-year-old Christian Locklear and a 16-year-old juvenile, were previously arrested and are both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

A 14-year-old juvenile also surrendered to investigators Thursday morning.

The 14-year-old is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Joshua Locklear is charged with accessory after the fact, possession of a stolen firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with further information is asked to call RCSO at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Fire Department said the inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard were closed at Donald...
2 killed in crash on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Victims of this retail theft ring include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Kroger’s and many other...
Deputies: Home in Cabarrus Co. housed more than $250K in stolen merchandise from major retailers
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Police prepare as protest for jailed Capitol rioters expected in D.C., Charlotte, other cities
Washington D.C., Charlotte, other cities hold protest for jailed Capitol rioters

Latest News

Members of the organization Not One More Anti Violence Task Force held an anti-gun violence...
Anti-violence organizations pleading for end to gun violence following multiple children-involved shootings
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Police prepare as protest for jailed Capitol rioters expected in D.C., Charlotte, other cities
Washington D.C., Charlotte, other cities hold protest for jailed Capitol rioters
Lawsuit: Blind man, guide dog forced from N. Carolina mall
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy