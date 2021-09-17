U.S. Rugby League Carolina Cup coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: The Carolina Lightning Rugby League has partnered with some of the biggest names in the U.S. Rugby League to bring a one-of-a-kind star-studded match, The Carolina Cup, to Kannapolis. The Carolina Cup will feature big hits, fast-paced action and entertainment for all.

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to see first class rugby at 4 p.m., on September 25th. The match will be held at A.L. Brown High School’s Memorial Stadium, 415 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Kannapolis, N.C.

This family-friendly event starts at 4 p.m. on September 25th and will feature two games, food, and of course tons of fun! The first of the two games, highlights the new Carolina Thunder women’s rugby league team taking on the visiting Roots Rugby. The second match is the Carolina Cup All Star game, and it kicks off at 6 p.m.

A first of its kind event in rugby league, two All-Star teams were drafted by two of USA Rugby League’s best, 11-time USA Hawk Ryan Burroughs, and 8-time USA Hawk Nick Newlin. Elite players from around the country have been selected for both teams with Pan-America Games Medal winners, US, and Foreign International players and even a WWE Superstar. All of whom look forward to showcasing their skills in the greater Charlotte area.

Be ready for Rugby League to become your new favorite sport, because the action never stops in rugby league. Unlike football the time between tackles is short but not unlike football the hits are big, and the moves are smooth. Rugby League starts exactly like football with a kickoff and the offensive team has 6 plays to score by crossing the defending teams goal line with the ball and applying downward pressure on the ball. Typically, on the 5th play, if a team isn’t in a position to score, they’ll kick the ball away to gain territory, just like a 4th down punt in football. After each tackle the play is over, and the defending side must retreat behind the offside line similar to the line of scrimmage in football. The flow of the two sports is very similar making Rugby League a great new sport for football fans or any sports fan.

Purchase tickets at www.carolinalightningrl.com or on gameday at the stadium. Game tickets are $30 for a family of four (4), $15 for adults, $10 for youth 13-18, and kids under 13 get in free! We are excited to show you the new professional sport coming to the area and hope you are too. With all this excitement, you won’t want to miss this!

