NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals investigate handcuffed man hit in the face during arrest

By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was caught on camera punching or slapping a man in handcuffs in the face.

Video sent to WLBT from a Ring camera shows the suspect getting assaulted as he walks out of a home in Jackson, Mississippi.

It is unclear why the man was being arrested.

Marshals did not comment on the specifics of the incident but provided the following statement:

The U.S. Marshals Service is aware of an incident that occurred this morning involving members of our multi-agency Gulf Coast Regional Task Force (GCRTF) in Mississippi. We take any allegation of misconduct by our personnel or task force partners seriously and we are currently gathering information regarding the incident.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, told WLBT she was asleep when the officers kicked open the door of the home and ransacked the house.

“They drug him, they hit him, and they was handcuffed through this whole ordeal,” she said. “The way that they came in and how they did them – it’s like they already got on their mind like, ‘they did this; you’re guilty of this.”

The home where the incident happened.
The home where the incident happened.(WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap confirmed that the county has started...
Nearly 600 workers suspended for disobeying COVID-19 testing, vaccination rule in Mecklenburg County
Nivia Danner was just 14-years-old. She was shot and killed outside of a Gastonia business on...
‘Keep her memory alive:’ Mother of slain Gastonia teen shares her love for music, family
Police say they have arrested a man for the 2012 murder of Faith Hedgepeth, who was a...
Man charged in 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth
The videos were released on the City of Monroe’s YouTube channel and are related to three...
Bodycam video released involving Monroe city councilwoman’s alleged hotel disturbance

Latest News

Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s...
Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death in Arkansas
Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared the December 2018 law is...
North Carolina judges strike down state’s voter ID law
Six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers have tested positive for the virus that...
Big cats at National Zoo test positive for COVID