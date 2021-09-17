NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an...
The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines suffered a brief system outage, and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of less than an hour for all United flights.

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.

The airline said in a tweet that “We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed.”

It is unclear how many delays have happened, or if there are any related cancellations.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap confirmed that the county has started...
Nearly 600 workers suspended for disobeying COVID-19 testing, vaccination rule in Mecklenburg County
Nivia Danner was just 14-years-old. She was shot and killed outside of a Gastonia business on...
‘Keep her memory alive:’ Mother of slain Gastonia teen shares her love for music, family
Police say they have arrested a man for the 2012 murder of Faith Hedgepeth, who was a...
Man charged in 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth
Brandy Kachelle Wilson
Woman charged with murder after man found dead at Gaston County home

Latest News

Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
The councilman says his wife and all three of their children were at the bus stop drop off when...
‘Prayers appreciated’: City councilman says wife set for second surgery after she, two kids hit at Charlotte bus stop on first day of school
Pro Stock driver Greg Anderson, a three-time winner at zMAX Dragway, will look for his...
NHRA drag racing returns to zMAX Dragway in Concord this weekend
The match will be held at A.L. Brown High School’s Memorial Stadium, 415 Martin Luther King Jr....
U.S. Rugby League Carolina Cup coming to Kannapolis