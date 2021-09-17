NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap confirmed that the county has started...
Nearly 600 workers suspended for disobeying COVID-19 testing, vaccination rule in Mecklenburg County
The videos were released on the City of Monroe’s YouTube channel and are related to three...
Bodycam video released involving Monroe city councilwoman’s alleged hotel disturbance
Nivia Danner was just 14-years-old. She was shot and killed outside of a Gastonia business on...
‘Keep her memory alive:’ Mother of slain Gastonia teen shares her love for music, family
Police say they have arrested a man for the 2012 murder of Faith Hedgepeth, who was a...
Man charged in 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth

Latest News

North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking them to...
Union County Board of Education to discuss N.C. health leader’s letter about COVID-19 protocols in special meeting
Several members of the African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement met Friday...
‘It’s troubling:’ faith community urging CMS leaders to take direct action to improve low performing schools, test scores
A police chase ended in a deadly crash Friday in Florence County.
‘He is a hero’: Lake City police officer dies in crash following chase
The FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans.
FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans