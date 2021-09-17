NC DHHS Flu
Spencer Police announce arrest of man after sex crimes investigation

Joshua Gregory Lawson, 20, of Spencer, was charged.
Joshua Gregory Lawson, 20, of Spencer, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Chief M.T. James with the Spencer Police Department announced investigators arrested Joshua Gregory Lawson, 20, of Spencer on Thursday afternoon.

Lawson is charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 13, 14, or 15-year-old victim by someone at least six years older. These charges come after a month-long investigation involving Lawson’s sexual contact with a 13-year-old victim.

Lawson is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $150,000.00 secured bond.

