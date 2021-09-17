Spencer Police announce arrest of man after sex crimes investigation

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Chief M.T. James with the Spencer Police Department announced investigators arrested Joshua Gregory Lawson, 20, of Spencer on Thursday afternoon.

Lawson is charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 13, 14, or 15-year-old victim by someone at least six years older. These charges come after a month-long investigation involving Lawson’s sexual contact with a 13-year-old victim.

Lawson is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $150,000.00 secured bond.

