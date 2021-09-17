Solicitor: Man shot by trooper used stun gun in fatal fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor says the South Carolina man killed by a state trooper last week after running away from a traffic stop took control of the officer’s stun gun before the fatal shot.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Thursday Tristan Vereen bit and Tased the trooper before being shot once in the chest during the Saturday tussle.

Authorities have identified the trooper as W.B. Benton.

The Highway Patrol said Benton tried to pull Vereen over for an equipment violation on state Highway 905 near Loris.

Vereen’s family is seeking answers regarding his death. The solicitor said he is sharing information with the family to stay transparent throughout the investigation into whether the shooting was justified.

