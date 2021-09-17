Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas canceled for second straight year

NC DHHS Flu
Lowcountry duo named to the Shrine Bowl(Shrine Bowl)
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A showcase of the best high school football players in the Carolinas will be held off another year.

Officials with the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas announced Thursday that this year’s game would not take place. It was originally scheduled for Dec. 18 in Spartanburg. It’s the second straight year that the Shrine Bowl will not be played.

Please see the following notice. It's with a heavy heart we make this announcement. We will still be picking a team this year. More information will be forthcoming. Thank you.

Posted by Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Thursday, September 16, 2021

In a statement, officials cited continuing concerns over COVID-19 as the cause for cancelation.

“With the pandemic continuing to evolve, the current circumstances and the monumental efforts required in safely preparing for Shrine Bowl Week in Spartanburg, and playing the game are those that the board feels we cannot achieve in the best interest of everyone at this time,” Shrine Bowl Chairman Ronnie Blount said in a statement.

Despite the game not being played, 44 players will still be selected from each state onto this year’s rosters and be designated as Shrine Bowl selectees. Selections are set to be announced in October.

The Shrine Bowl Board of Governors also voted to set a date for next year’s game, which is scheduled for Dec. 17, 2022, in Spartanburg.

As of Thursday, the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, otherwise known as the North/South Game, is still scheduled to be held on Dec. 11 in Myrtle Beach.

