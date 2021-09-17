NC DHHS Flu
‘Scarowinds’ brings the frights for the Halloween season

The Carolinas' largest Halloween event returns this year and park officials said guests will want to sleep with the lights on.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Frights return Friday night to Carowinds, or Scarowinds.

The Carolinas’ largest Halloween event returns this year and park officials said guests will want to sleep with the lights on.

They’ll have eight “scare zones” this year, along with five haunted houses and live entertainment.

And if that’s too scary, then get ready to enjoy the Great Pumpkin Fest, as the family-friendly event will definitely get people into the Halloween spirit.

Park officials say they’ll have games, costume contests, dance parties and more.

The Great Pumpkin Fest runs Saturday, Sept. 18, through Halloween, while the scares at Scarowinds start Friday, Sept. 17, and go until All Hallows Eve.

