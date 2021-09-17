Racoon found in Caldwell County tests positive for rabies

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Health officials have confirmed a positive rabies case in Caldwell County.

According to information from the county, Caldwell County staff were notified Thursday by the North Carolina State Laboratory that a racoon submitted for testing was infected with the rabies virus.

The racoon was found off the Connelly Springs Road in the Fairway Acres subdivision, county leaders said.

Pet owners are remined to make sure their pets’ rabies vaccinations are current.

Raccoons, foxes, skunks, and bats are the most common carriers of the disease. Because rabies is fatal and can also be transmitted to people, vaccination of dogs and cats against rabies is required by law in N.C., officials said.

Caldwell County Animal Control will hold a rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Building in Lenoir.

One- and three-year vaccinations will be offered for a cost of $7 per vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.