NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Prayers appreciated’: City councilman says wife set for second surgery after she, two kids hit at Charlotte bus stop on first day of school

Councilman Tariq Bokhari posted the update to Twitter on Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 189 words with a read time of approximately 56 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte City Council member’s wife is back in the hospital after he says she and two of their children were hit by a truck while waiting at a bus stop on the first day of school.

Councilman Tariq Bokhari posted the update to Twitter on Thursday. He tweeted that his wife Krista is back in the hospital for an overnight stay and her second surgery.

“Prayers appreciated,” Bokhari tweeted.

Bokhari previously said his wife and all three of their kids were at the bus stop drop off when a truck careened around the corner and hit her and two of the children.

The councilman says his children were scraped up with minor injuries and are doing OK.

Bokhari said his wife’s CT scans were good, but after the collision she couldn’t move her neck, had a bad concussion and was in terrible pain.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap confirmed that the county has started...
Nearly 600 workers suspended for disobeying COVID-19 testing, vaccination rule in Mecklenburg County
Nivia Danner was just 14-years-old. She was shot and killed outside of a Gastonia business on...
‘Keep her memory alive:’ Mother of slain Gastonia teen shares her love for music, family
Police say they have arrested a man for the 2012 murder of Faith Hedgepeth, who was a...
Man charged in 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth
Brandy Kachelle Wilson
Woman charged with murder after man found dead at Gaston County home

Latest News

Pro Stock driver Greg Anderson, a three-time winner at zMAX Dragway, will look for his...
NHRA drag racing returns to zMAX Dragway in Concord this weekend
The match will be held at A.L. Brown High School’s Memorial Stadium, 415 Martin Luther King Jr....
U.S. Rugby League Carolina Cup coming to Kannapolis
President Joe Biden said last week that the country has purchased enough doses of the COVID-19...
FDA to weigh whether general public should get COVID-19 booster shots
Ten boxes of treats were sent to staff at Atrium Health.
Healthcare workers sent boxes of treats after Charlotte mother asks people to have sympathy