‘Prayers appreciated’: City councilman says wife set for second surgery after she, two kids hit at Charlotte bus stop on first day of school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte City Council member’s wife is back in the hospital after he says she and two of their children were hit by a truck while waiting at a bus stop on the first day of school.

Councilman Tariq Bokhari posted the update to Twitter on Thursday. He tweeted that his wife Krista is back in the hospital for an overnight stay and her second surgery.

“Prayers appreciated,” Bokhari tweeted.

Krista is back in the hospital for an overnight stay and her second surgery since getting hit by the truck. Prayers appreciated. — Tariq Scott Bokhari (@FinTechInnov8r) September 16, 2021

Bokhari previously said his wife and all three of their kids were at the bus stop drop off when a truck careened around the corner and hit her and two of the children.

The councilman says his children were scraped up with minor injuries and are doing OK.

Bokhari said his wife’s CT scans were good, but after the collision she couldn’t move her neck, had a bad concussion and was in terrible pain.

