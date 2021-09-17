Patchy fog to drizzle possible Thursday night, with isolated rain chances ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy fog and drizzle may be possible overnight, leading to a reduced visibility into early Friday morning. Friday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few rain showers and thunderstorms possible. A few showers and storms will continue for the weekend, so I would have a rain jacket or umbrella with you, before you head out the door.

Patchy fog and drizzle possible overnight.

Isolated rain and storms are possible Friday into the weekend.

Tracking two weather disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.

A few spotty rain showers are possible tonight, with patchy fog or drizzle, as overnight low temperatures cool into the upper 60s.

Your umbrella or rain jacket may be needed at times, yet rain and storm activity is expected to be more isolated to scattered for Friday and the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures look to remain in the mid to upper 80s, with muggy conditions.

Daily chances for isolated rain and storms is expected early next week, with temperatures remaining in the mid-80s. A cold front is expected to move through the region next Wednesday, bringing more chances for scattered rain and storms, with cooler temperatures and drier conditions for next Thursday and Friday.

We are tracking two weather disturbances in the Atlantic that could take on more tropical characteristics in the coming days. One system is offshore of the Carolina coast, which will create a rough surf and higher risk for rip currents over the new few days. The other weather disturbance is over the Central Atlantic, and may be on a path headed closer to the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast by late next week. There is still plenty of uncertainty with the exact track this system will take, yet we all need to stay weather aware in the coming days.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

