Over 400 Mecklenburg Co. employees remain suspended for not following county’s vaccination, testing protocols

Information from Mecklenburg County released Friday states almost 76% of the county’s 5,159 full-time employees have been vaccinated.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More than 400 Mecklenburg County employees remain suspended for not following the county’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing protocols.

Approximately 477 county employees have been deemed non-compliant with the coronavirus policy and are subject to suspension, according to Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 suspension summary as of Sept. 16.

WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer confirmed that suspensions started Tuesday, with nearly 600 county employees found to be non-compliant with COVID-19 protocols.

County officials said during a Friday town hall that employees who have received both vaccine doses are now required to submit proof of vaccination to human resources.

Partially or unvaccinated employees must submit COVID-19 PCR test results to HR every seven days.

Those who don’t submit those test results by the end of the seven-day rolling deadline will be suspended without pay, according to the county. Staff members who don’t submit results for two consecutive weeks will be dismissed.

Caroline Hicks will have more on this story starting today at 4 on WBTV.

