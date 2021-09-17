MollysKids: Peyton Wyatt is getting a chance to model

NC DHHS Flu
Maybe some of you recognize Peyton Wyatt. This is the 16-year-old in the Clover/Lake Wylie area diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma earlier this summer.
By Molly Grantham
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Best model I’ve ever seen.

The cancer, her mother Gretchen said, “was everywhere.”

We first welcomed Peyton to #MollysKids in August.

A high-end consignment boutique in Charlotte, J.T. Posh, saw that post and contacted me. Said they wanted to give all money they were making on an end-of-summer sale to Peyton. I connected Gretchen, a single mom, with Tracy Auten, the shop’s owner.

Never heard another thing until yesterday.

Tracy invited Peyton and her mom into the store to not only gift them over $2,000 - the proceeds from the sale - but also asked Peyton to model some of their clothes and pick an outfit for herself to take home.

She chose an adorable blue-and-white striped dress. She’s in a photo with Tracy (on Peyton’s left) and two of Tracy’s employees, Sophie and Lindsay.

Peyton started out a little shy in the morning, wearing a wig, but eventually realized bald is just as beautiful.

“It was a great experience,” Gretchen wrote in an email this morning. “I hate cancer. I hate what it does to our kids. But this moment yesterday gave her a little slice of something special, and the best part is that this morning she woke up and got excited to put the dress back on again. It just takes one passionate person to put a smile on someone’s face… and sometimes that smile can carry over into other days.”

We say it all the time: It’s the little things.

Thank you, Tracy.

Peyton: You’re perfect just the way you are. Whether in a wig or bald, and no matter the outfit.

#MollysKids

==

Original Peyton posts:

Aug. 8th, 2021 >> https://tinyurl.com/fhea6mj2

Aug. 13th, 2021 >> https://tinyurl.com/a437dfxx (JT Posh)

