Healthcare workers sent boxes of treats after Charlotte mother asks people to have sympathy

An employee inside Atrium Health sent pictures to WBTV showing the big response. The treats included notes that started with the headline “Healthcare Heroes.”
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This article has 227 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 8 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte mother put out a Facebook post asking people to have sympathy for healthcare workers this week amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost instantly, 10 boxes of treats were collected to give to hospital staff.

“Thank you so much for everything you do!” the notes said. “We know you are tired and we’re sorry that so much has been put on your shoulders. But we are so grateful for everything you do to keep our community safer! You have admirers all over the city cheering you on! Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

The mom also asked if everyone could take a moment to recognize how hard doctors and hospital staff are working, and the main way people can help them, she said, is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The kind gesture came as Atrium Health released new numbers it’s calling “devastating.”

These are the most recent numbers tweeted out by the health system.

Atrium Health officials said the data is a collection from all of their hospitals. COVID deaths in august were higher than the previous four months combined.

Approximately 222 COVID-19 patients at Atrium Health are on life support. Health system officials said 97% of those patients are unvaccinated.

