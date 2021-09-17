Healthcare workers sent boxes of treats after Charlotte mother asks people to have sympathy

This article has 227 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 8 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte mother put out a Facebook post asking people to have sympathy for healthcare workers this week amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost instantly, 10 boxes of treats were collected to give to hospital staff.

An employee inside Atrium Health sent pictures to WBTV showing the big response. The treats included notes that started with the headline “Healthcare Heroes.”

“Thank you so much for everything you do!” the notes said. “We know you are tired and we’re sorry that so much has been put on your shoulders. But we are so grateful for everything you do to keep our community safer! You have admirers all over the city cheering you on! Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

The mom also asked if everyone could take a moment to recognize how hard doctors and hospital staff are working, and the main way people can help them, she said, is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The kind gesture came as Atrium Health released new numbers it’s calling “devastating.”

Hospitals across Atrium Health continue to see the devastating effects of the Delta variant on the communities we serve.



In August alone, COVID deaths were higher than the previous 4 months combined, with September COVID deaths on pace to be even higher.



Please get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/H63r2jR8ek — Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) September 15, 2021

These are the most recent numbers tweeted out by the health system.

Atrium Health officials said the data is a collection from all of their hospitals. COVID deaths in august were higher than the previous four months combined.

Approximately 222 COVID-19 patients at Atrium Health are on life support. Health system officials said 97% of those patients are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.