Gunman opens fire toward students at Winston-Salem high school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - A gunman opened fire toward students at a Winston-Salem high school this afternoon.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the gunman came out of a woodline adjacent to Parkland High School and fired several shots.

The sheriff said fortunately no one was injured by the gunfire.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. as some students were on campus involved with after-school activities. Those students were immediately rushed back into the school that was then put on lockdown.

The students have since been allowed to leave the high school and authorities continue their search for the gunman.

The shooting comes two weeks after a student at another Winston-Salem high school was shot and killed.

The sheriff said since the shooting at Mount Tabor High School, extra school resource officers have been stationed at other schools, including Parkland High School.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.