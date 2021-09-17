First Alert: Tropical humidity in place now and not going anywhere

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mixed clouds and sunshine in the forecast today with nothing more than just a stray pop-up shower during the afternoon hours.

Tropically humid through the weekend

Rain chances mostly on the low side

Midweek front for start of Autumn

Highs will top out in the seasonal low to mid 80s. Patchy clouds, muggy and mild tonight with overnight lows in the 60s.

The humidity level will remain very high right through the weekend, but there’s not a big trigger in place for anything more than just a couple of widely-separated thundershowers over the next few days. Afternoon readings over the weekend will inch up to the mid to perhaps upper 80s under partly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. (Source: WBTV)

Low to middle 80s are forecast Monday and Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible both days.

Wednesday is the first day of autumn and that’s also the day I’m monitoring for the best chance for rain as a major cool front moves in. There is potential for heavy rain and storms Wednesday, so we’re monitoring it for a First Alert. Beyond the midweek front, much cooler and drier air is forecast to envelop the WBTV viewing area with highs mainly in the 70s Thursday through the weekend with overnight in the 40s and 50s.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

