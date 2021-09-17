Fire breaks out at automotive salvage shop in uptown Charlotte
No injuries have been reported, but Medic says they are there too with their mass casualty bus for help.
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are battling a fire at an automotive salvage shop outside the east side of uptown Charlotte Friday afternoon.
The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted a video that shows flames barreling through the trees at the salvage shop on 28th Street, just one street down from Matheson Avenue.
No injuries have been reported, but Medic says they are there too with their mass casualty bus for help.
Fire officials ask motorists to avoid the area. North Tryon Street is currently closed as crews work to get the fire under control.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.