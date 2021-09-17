Fire breaks out at automotive salvage shop in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are battling a fire at an automotive salvage shop outside the east side of uptown Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted a video that shows flames barreling through the trees at the salvage shop on 28th Street, just one street down from Matheson Avenue.

No injuries have been reported, but Medic says they are there too with their mass casualty bus for help.

Fire officials ask motorists to avoid the area. North Tryon Street is currently closed as crews work to get the fire under control.

Update Vehicle fire; 100 blk. of 28th st. Multiple vehicles on fire in the rear of a automotive salvage shop. No injuries reported, the fire is under investigation. The 2500 blk N. Tryon st. is closed momentarily due to fire department operations. pic.twitter.com/1vUPEIThsA — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.