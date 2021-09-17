A few showers and storms this weekend, with a First Alert for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated to scattered rain and storms are possible this weekend into midweek next week, with warm and muggy conditions. A cold front will bring a higher chance for rain and storms on Wednesday, along with cooler temperatures Thursday into next weekend.

Isolated to scattered rain and storms this weekend, with mid to upper 80s.

First Alert Wednesday: A cold front brings more rain and storms.

Tracking Tropical Storm Odette off the Mid-Atlantic coast.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

A stray shower and patchy fog is possible overnight, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Saturday will feature isolated rain and a few storms, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The best chance for rain looks to be for areas west of I-77, and more toward the NC mountains.

Sunday will feature scattered rain and storms during the day, yet it will not be a washout. However, I would have some rain gear with you before you head out the door. Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s, with muggy conditions.

Daily chances for isolated rain and storms is expected early next week, with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-80s. A cold front will move through the region next Wednesday, bringing more chances for scattered rain and storms, with cooler temperatures and drier conditions for next Thursday and Friday.

We are tracking Tropical Storm Odette, and another weather disturbance in the Central Atlantic that could take on more tropical characteristics in the coming days. Tropical Storm Odette is offshore of the Mid-Atlantic coast, which will create a rough surf and higher risk for rip currents over the new few days.

The weather disturbance over the Central Atlantic is moving eastward and may be on a path headed closer to the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast by late next week. There is still plenty of uncertainty with the exact track this system will take, yet we all need to stay weather aware in the coming days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.