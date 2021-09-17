NC DHHS Flu
FDA to weigh whether general public should get COVID-19 booster shots

There are two key questions health leaders are weighing; Is immunity waning and will boosters restore it?
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Food and Drug Administration will discuss whether Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot should be made available to the general public.

This comes as the debate over the need for booster shots continues to heat up.

There are two key questions health leaders are weighing; Is immunity waning and will boosters restore it?

Much of the data U.S. health experts are looking to is from Israel, which started giving boosters July 29. On the issue of waning immunity, their data shows the more time that passed since initial vaccination, the more likely people were to get breakthrough infections.

On boosters’ effectiveness, multiple studies – many again from Israel – show a third dose makes breakthrough infections less likely by turbo-charging the production of antibodies.

However, a briefing document ahead of Friday’s meeting makes it clear the FDA wants U.S. data.

“From the data that I’ve seen and the data that are going to evolve, that we will need a third shot as a booster,” Dr. Antony Fauci said.

“There is actually a pretty straightforward case to be made for why we should be allowing booster shots at this time,” Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner, said.

“I’m not sure it’s going to be required for everybody,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of Emory University School of Medicine at Grady Health System

“I was one of one of the biggest skeptics of the docs in the White House about boosters and I’ve become convinced,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

The World Health Organization has been arguing against the use of booster shots in wealthier countries until most of the rest of the world is vaccinated.

The FDA meeting will start Friday at 8:30 a.m. and it will be public.

