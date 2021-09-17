Dozens of sex crimes charges added for registered sex offender in China Grove
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of sex crimes charges have been added to the list of charges already place on a registered sex offender in China Grove.
Trevor Bryan Fowler, 50, was charged in late August by China Grove Police with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. According to the report, Fowler assaulted a victim with a butcher knife and threatened and stated he was going to kill them.
Now Fowler faces 29 charges of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one charge of second degree kidnapping.
Bond was set at $300,500. Fowler is due in court on Monday.
Fowler is a registered sex offender due to a conviction in Randolph County in 2006 for possessing child pornography on a computer.
