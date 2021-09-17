CMPD: Teen charged after girl says she was sexually assaulted at school

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A teen has been charged after a girl reported she was sexually assaulted at Olympic High School in Charlotte this week, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the juvenile told officers she was sexually assaulted by the suspect in the afternoon of Sept. 13 at Olympic High.

The 15-year-old boy, who was known to the victim, was located and interviewed by detectives in the CMPD’s sexual assault unit, police said.

At the end of the interview, the 15-year-old was charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery, according to law enforcement.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, officials have been in contact with CMPD and will continue to provide any support needed.

CMS officials said they are not aware of any message being sent to families following the alleged assault.

